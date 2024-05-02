Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
AFN stock opened at C$50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$960.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$47.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22.
Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
