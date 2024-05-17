Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 10,215,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

