Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of WTB stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,145 ($39.50). 600,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,621. The company has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,947.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,168.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,348.18. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
