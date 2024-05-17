Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.36 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00005109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $107.69 million and $14.36 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.28517529 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $14,818,366.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

