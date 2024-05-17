Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Dillard’s accounts for about 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $61,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Up 0.7 %

DDS stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $437.38. 107,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.75. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $476.48. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.