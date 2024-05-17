Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $770.00

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 770 ($9.67), with a volume of 58389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 740 ($9.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.83) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £146.76 million, a P/E ratio of 562.04, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 683.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 677.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,335.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($25,103.24). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

