VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $367,146.17

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $180.40 million and approximately $367,146.17 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,863,951,457,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,382,442,957,040 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

