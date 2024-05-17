Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $231.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,809. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.92 and a 200 day moving average of $223.52.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

