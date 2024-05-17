Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in April

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,350,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 76,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 29,566,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,166,777. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

