Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,614 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 366,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $211.41. 5,730,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

