iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2347 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ HYXF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $46.00.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
