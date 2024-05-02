iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2347 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ HYXF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

