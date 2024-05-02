iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTL stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
