iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of IBTL stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

