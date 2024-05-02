iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ GNMA opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.89.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
