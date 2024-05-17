Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVMI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $194.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.93. Nova has a 1-year low of $90.59 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nova will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nova by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

