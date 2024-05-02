Steven M. Raney Sells 4,174 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond James stock opened at $122.55 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

