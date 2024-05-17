Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $318.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at HSBC from $323.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.96.

NYSE HD opened at $342.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.47 and a 200-day moving average of $345.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

