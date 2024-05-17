TD Securities Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$25.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.71.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,019. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.87.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

