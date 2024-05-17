Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,618 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,762. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.09. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

