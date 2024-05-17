SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 10,179,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,253,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,130 shares of company stock worth $2,188,475. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.