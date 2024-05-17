Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$4.35

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital set a C$5.25 target price on Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Organigram

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.68. 374,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,108. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The business had revenue of C$36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Analysts predict that Organigram will post 0.08032 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organigram

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. Corporate insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.