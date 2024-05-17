TD Securities Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.61.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,045. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after buying an additional 427,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

