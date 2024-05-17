Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of down low double digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Down 1.5 %

UAA opened at $6.61 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

