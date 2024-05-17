ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$60.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

TSE:ATS traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 209,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.25. ATS has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$64.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

