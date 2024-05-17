Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

FVI traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.89. 1,089,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,829. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1371267 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

