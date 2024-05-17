General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.66 and last traded at $45.69. Approximately 2,071,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,365,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.