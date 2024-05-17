Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$154.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.36.

TSE RY traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$144.88. The company had a trading volume of 626,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,497. The stock has a market cap of C$204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

