B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s previous close.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTO

B2Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.94. 2,658,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,083. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3632887 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$339,846.75. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,874 shares of company stock valued at $789,843. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.