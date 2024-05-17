Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.94.

LSPD stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.14. 891,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$16.94 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

