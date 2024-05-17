Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

DXT traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.34. 47,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,556. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

