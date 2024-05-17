Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.4 %
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.