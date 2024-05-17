Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.
GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
