Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday.

GOOS stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 390,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,386. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

