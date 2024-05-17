National Bankshares Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

CHE.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery acquired 5,942 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.