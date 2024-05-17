National Bankshares Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery acquired 5,942 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
