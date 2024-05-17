Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,266. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

