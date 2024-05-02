The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 33,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GAP Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

