Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $593.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

