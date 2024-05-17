Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.60

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.64.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$2.27. 1,775,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.219591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

