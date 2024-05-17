CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $55.52. 345,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,741,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,135 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,599,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

