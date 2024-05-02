Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Republic Services Stock Down 3.0 %
Republic Services stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Republic Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Republic Services
In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
