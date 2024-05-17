Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,009 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 995 ($12.50), with a volume of 10606559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 917.50 ($11.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,458.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.06) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.30) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,089.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 853.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.58.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

