Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £39,360 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.48) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($49,434.82).

Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 4,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.25) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($65,008.79).

Victrex Stock Up 1.7 %

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,314 ($16.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,754.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.33. Victrex plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,152 ($14.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,632 ($20.50).

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,142.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Victrex to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,090 ($26.25) to GBX 1,680 ($21.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($21.98) to GBX 1,680 ($21.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

