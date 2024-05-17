Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.93) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,793.33 ($35.08).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,629 ($33.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,025.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14,605.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42,777.78%.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). In related news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.82), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($533,775.17). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.93), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($337,566.44). Insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

