Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Purchases £5,999.95 in Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bath acquired 54,545 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,999.95 ($7,535.73).

Alastair Bath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Alastair Bath purchased 290,199 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,509.95 ($18,224.00).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Down 7.5 %

LON TGR opened at GBX 3.72 ($0.05) on Friday. Tirupati Graphite plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.58 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.84 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

