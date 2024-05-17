National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.92.

PPL stock opened at C$50.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0400751 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.30%.

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

