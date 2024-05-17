CIBC Boosts Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target to C$2.60

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.65. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

