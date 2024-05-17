Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.09.

TSE SLF opened at C$70.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.19. The stock has a market cap of C$40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

