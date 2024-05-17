BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) a C$5.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price target on Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Lycos Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 5th.

Lycos Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE LCX opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. Lycos Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.15.

