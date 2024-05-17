Berenberg Bank Trims Greggs (LON:GRG) Target Price to GBX 3,340

Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GRG opened at GBX 2,774 ($34.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,794.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,670.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 4,460.43%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

