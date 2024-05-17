Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$8.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Vitalhub Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VHI opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$354.32 million, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.05. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$7.13.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts expect that Vitalhub will post 0.1603221 EPS for the current year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

