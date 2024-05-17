BP’s (BP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.41) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 628.57 ($7.89).

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

BP Dividend Announcement

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 489.30 ($6.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 730.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 505.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,235.29%.

Insider Activity at BP

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($467.52). Insiders acquired a total of 82 shares of company stock worth $42,104 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.