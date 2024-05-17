Kenny Wilson Buys 190 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson bought 190 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($188.52).
Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Kenny Wilson acquired 163 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($188.34).
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £796.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.70 ($2.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.21.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
