MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

